Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal
Watch
Council

Cabonne's deputy mayor Jamies Jones says flood talk must 'be above politics'

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
September 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Talk of flood-recovery should be less about politics about more about the people, a shire leader voiced during a conference.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.