Talk of flood-recovery should be less about politics about more about the people, a shire leader voiced during a conference.
Travelling to the deluge-recovering region on August 29, deputy leader of The Nationals and shadow minister for water and emergency management, Senator Perin Davey met with Cabonne Council members in Molong to discuss flood management.
Council's deputy mayor, Jamie Jones addressed the media during the Tuesday morning conference, reiterating the importance of scrapping political noise to draw focus on those directly impacted.
"Our communities, our businesses have been inundated with water, people's homes have floated away," Mr Jones said.
"This has got to be above politics, this has got to be about people [and] it's got to be about the businesses."
More than 118 assets were destroyed following the November 14 deluge last year, the five communities of Canowindra, Cudal, Eugowra, Manildra and Molong all hit hard amid record-level floodwaters.
Which is why Mr Jones talked of the dire need for fast-tracked grants, where people across the shire can recuperate and push forward with their lives in all-encompassing capacities.
"We need money for a resilient home package, a package that would allow residents and businesses to lift power points, to lift homes above flood waters, to opt into a buy-back scheme," he said.
Needing support from higher government to introduce a community assets program, Mr Jones said a plan as such would allow the flood-hit communities to rebuild sporting infrastructure, roads and bridges.
We don't need further discussions, we need money on the table.- Cabonne Council's deputy mayor, Jamie Jones on flood-recovery.
He made specific reference to the bridge between Canowindra and Eugowra, the Nyrang Creek Bridge, which has now been washed away twice.
"We need betterment for that," he said, "we don't need the same thing put back, we need improvements made to that.
"And we have a bridge here in Molong that dams water, making a metre instantly once that water hits the railway bridge down here, and it increases ... within minutes."
Mr Jones also spoke of the football oval in Eugowra, home of the Eugowra Golden Eagles club, where the league team (and township) has been doing it tough for nearly a year.
"[Players] haven't been able to train this year, because they don't have lights, the lights were destroyed," he said.
"We don't need further discussions, we need money on the table."
