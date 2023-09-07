Four teenagers were arrested following a police pursuit which ended outside the Orange cop shop.
At about 2.45am on Thursday, September 7, officers attached to Central West Police District were patrolling the section of Cargo Road, 35km our of Orange, when they sighted a Nissan Tiida - reportedly stolen from a home in Cowra overnight - speeding.
Police attempted to stop the Nissan; however, it failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.
From there, the car travelled into Orange and through the city's streets before stopping outside the police station in Byng Street, where the occupants - four teenage boys - were arrested.
They were escorted to Orange Police Station.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, intimidate police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm and breach of bail.
Two 14-year-old boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday and were were later released pending further inquiries.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.