Orange is home to many sporting clubs but there's only one tried and tested way to prove yourself as the Colour City's ultimate sportsperson.
The Orange Eight Day Games is back for its 46th year and will be held from November 18-25.
The games consist of 30 participants who face off in around 20 sports, some more common than others, in the quest to be crowned King and Queen.
Secretary Jason Lyne urged people to be ready for sign-on day with spots limited.
"We encourage everyone to give everything a go," he said.
"It's an opportunity to try many sports and activities you'd never think of trying, especially some of the mysteries that get thrown up each year.
"It's a great fun week and if someone's new to town and wanting to meet a great bunch of people we are the perfect group to come and join."
President David Howe remained tight lipped about the mystery sports thrown at competitors every year.
"We can't disclose the mystery sports at this stage but in the past we've had things like frisbee, boules and motorised eskies," he said.
The winner of each event receives 30 points while the person who finishes last still gets a point.
Lyne said making sure you give every sport a go was key to taking out the title, no matter your ability.
"I think the key for the week is just to be consistent," he said.
"We've had people who didn't win an event become king or queen of sport before. It can be done."
Mother and daughter duo Sharyn and Emma Mitselburg are gearing up for their fourth year competing together.
Emma, who is an eight-year veteran of the games, roped her mother into joining and she never looked back.
"You make lifelong friends, I've made so many friends over the years. It's amazing," she said.
"I literally just told her she was coming to do them with me one year."
"She gave me two weeks notice. It was so much fun so I came back," Sharyn added.
Sign-on for the 2023 Orange Eight Day Games opens at 8am Saturday, September 9. You can register at this link or call Jason Lyne on 0409 822 334 for more information.
