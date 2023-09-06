Three years ago this week, Orange Regional Museum opened its long-term local history exhibition Inherit: old and new histories.
Featuring more than 100 objects and stories from across the Central West, the exhibition provides a touchpoint for visitors to the region as well as a reliable offer for our local schools, with a series of curriculum-linked programs on offer throughout the school year.
So far, we've welcomed close to 95,000 visitors to the exhibition, sharing stories big and small about the development of our region and the personal experiences of those who have lived here.
Inherit signaled a change of pace for the Museum.
Opened in 2016, the young museum had held three major local history exhibitions over the course of three years, including Paddock to Plate and the award-winning All in a Day's Work, as well as hosting a large-scale touring exhibition from Sydney Living Museums.
With the new long-term display, the Museum adopted a more dynamic program of smaller-scale changing exhibitions, both local and touring, as well as community-focused foyer displays, alongside Inherit.
This model has proven successful, with a diverse range of high-quality exhibitions from across Australia and a series of internally developed and collaborative exhibitions, including Child's Play with the Orange & District Historical Society, Mulaa Giilang with local Wiradjuri Elders, knowledge-holders, artists and creatives, and most recently, Ribbons, Rides & Ring Events with show societies across the region.
Now it's time to start thinking about a new long-term local history exhibition to update and refresh Inherit.
Planned for 2025, the Museum has developed an initial concept for a brand new exhibition and is seeking your input to make sure the exhibition meets the needs of our diverse community and visitors.
We're kicking off community consultation on September 21 with a presentation and workshop.
We'll share our concept and vision and provide opportunities for you to share your thoughts. We want to know what is valuable to you and how you'd like to be involved moving forward.
There will be plenty of opportunities to participate in the development of the new exhibition, so why not come down and find out more?
Orange Regional Museum's first Community Consultation Workshop will take place on Thursday, September 21 with light refreshments from 5pm at the West Room, Civic Square. Everyone is welcome! Bookings via Eventbrite.
