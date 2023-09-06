Central Western Daily
Woman injured after house catches on fire in Millthorpe

By Riley Krause
Updated September 7 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:30am
A woman was treated for injuries after a roof collapsed during a fire on Wednesday night.

