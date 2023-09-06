A woman was treated for injuries after a roof collapsed during a fire on Wednesday night.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Hawke Street in Millthorpe at around 9pm on September 6 to reports that a house was ablaze.
The home was "well alight" when they arrived, according to NSW Fire and Rescue, who sent two trucks to the incident.
A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said they treated a woman in her 40s for minor injuries at the scene.
A spokesman for NSW Police said the home was "completely destroyed."
The property was unoccupied at the time.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.