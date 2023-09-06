I was talking with a young bloke, 11 years of age, who said, "I am a good liar".
I think he found it helped around conflict at home and at school, as to who did what to whom.
It was a means of looking to avoid the consequences of bad behaviour.
A bit like those in jail who cannot see they deserved what they were sentenced to. "I've done nothing wrong," is something I have heard before.
This lie they hold to is the one that prevents them doing a U-turn to a better way to live and relate.
Truth telling is an important thing in relationships. It does matter. It is also an artform in how you tell the truth. For example, when relating with others, what you think of people and what you say to them can be two different things.
To tell the truth or not.
Ever notice the ritual we have sometimes, when meeting and greeting people that includes the question, "How are you?"
That question can come from real interest to polite interest from the person. And the reply "Fine thanks." That could mean I am fine or a reply to mask how I am really feeling.
This allows me to avoid sharing what life is like at that time. We all have our coping ways. We may not want to distance the hearer if we respond with negative feelings, or we might not want to download with this person.
John, one of the disciples of Jesus, wrote of him as, 'one who came from the Father (God), full of grace and truth.' John recorded many times Jesus where Jesus prefaced what was on his heart and mind with the phrase, 'I tell you the truth...'
For example, Jesus said, "I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again."
The context was a talk with a bloke who was a member of the ruling Jewish Council. He wanted to know about knowing God.
The Good Book says, 'Rid yourselves of being hateful; misrepresenting the truth with others; not being sincere; jealousy of others and the put down of others.'
This keeps people and God at a distance from us. When we do put the energy into this sort of personal maintenance, we discover love and truth in our relationships with those around and to God.
Telling the truth is after all a sign of love. Real love looks for the truth in a matter and speaking the truth in love is after all the way to help each other find peace.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.