Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

Canberra Raider Jack Wighton opens up on move that could end mate Jarrod Croker's NRL career

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
September 7 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's one of the hardest things Jack Wighton's had to do - take good mate Jarrod Croker's place in the Canberra Raiders centres.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.