Orange Hawks under 18s boast a vast array of attacking weapons but there's one coach Jared Brodrick is particularly excited about.
Hawks are on the verge of a perfect season and will meet Lithgow Workies Wolves in the Tom Nelson Premiership grand final on Sunday, September 10.
Broderick, who has coached several under 18s side during the past decade, said the return of forward Beau Hartley during their preliminary final against Dubbo CYMS had made a big difference.
"He played on the weekend after being out for a few months with a broken hand," he said.
"His form at the start of year was great, we played off the back of Beau. He was really dominating the middle for us.
"It took him a little while to find his feet but once he got back into that groove he looked like the old Beau again."
Hawks and Workies played out an 18-18 draw in round two while the Orange club won 20-14 in their second encounter.
Brodrick said the two sides had been on a collision course for a while and deserved to be playing off for the trophy.
"I called it a couple of months ago, I knew it would be us and Lithgow at the finish," he said.
"They are the team we had sort of struggled with, we drew the first game and only just got them in the second.
"Defensively they are really good so we'll have to be on our game and ready to roll on Sunday.
"It's just a case of doing what we're doing and making sure our attitude is right.
"With these boys we know we can play footy and we have a lot of points in us so it's about mentally getting ready and earn that right to play."
If Hawks win at Apex Oval on Sunday they will match the efforts of the 2015 outfit while Brodrick will claim another medal after his efforts nine years ago.
He said this outfit, which boasts the likes of Western Rams star Harry Wald, was one of the best he'd seen
"This team is definitely right up there," he said.
"In 2013 we made the grand final but lost to Cowra and in 2014 we won it. Matt Boss coached in 2015 and they went through undefeated so we've had some good crops of under 18s in the past."
