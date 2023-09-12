Central Western Daily
Deprivation play same music festival as Iron Maiden and Megadeth

By Riley Krause
Updated September 12 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
Eighteen years ago, Lachlan Harrison and his Deprivation bandmates entered a competition at Kenna Hall. They finished last.

