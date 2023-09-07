Cancer patients from across the Central West are benefitting from an exercise program being rolled out in Orange that can help relieve the side-effects of treatment.
For the first time, exercise physiologists Hannah McDermott and Dylan West are attending Western Care Lodge, run by Cancer Care Western NSW to help guests who are about to begin treatment or who are living with secondary cancer.
The program is used to manage symptoms and support quality of life and lifestyle changes for the guests, most of whom come from farms and communities further out west and wouldn't otherwise have access to the same resources.
Cancer Care Western NSW marketing coordinator Jan Savage said the guests can participate in free personalised exercise programs.
"It's just having that positive input into their lives and there's so much people can get out of exercising when they have cancer or when they are sick and it's making them feel better inside, it's also aiding their recovery and health," she said.
"Being able to have that opportunity here it's another addition to the service that we're offering as well.
"But its also giving them something that they can take away so when they go home, quite often there's not services where our people come from, quite often they're from broad-acre farming out west somewhere.
"They could be out in a paddock or a shearing shed somewhere and they can do their exercises they've lean't here with simple things, even some bricks, there's always something they can do, walking, that walking and stretching and moving is the best thing you can do, it just invigorates you psychologically as well as physically."
Mr West also runs a similar program for Orange residents with cancer at Integra Health and Fitness and at Orange Hospital.
"Exercise is huge for treating the side effects of treatment and we know some of the main side effects are fatigue, from radiation, from chemo, from immunotherapy, things like that," Mr West said.
"Generally the people we see that have stayed here have had radiation therapies so that can be anywhere up to six weeks or two weeks worth of treatment so if they are coming from afar they stay here and we can do gym sessions over at the hospital."
Mr West said this is the first time they're running the program at an accommodation service and its the first program of its kind he's aware of that's being run at an accommodation service.
The two exercise physiologists see the participating guests at Western Care Lodge once or twice a week, depending on how motivated the guests are and the lessons learnt can be taken home when the patients return to their farms or communities.
Mr West said the program is running under a 12-month funding allocation from a medical oncologist at the Orange Hospital.
"They've recruited two exercise physiologists, me and Hannah and we're seeing people that are undergoing treatment, about to undergo treatment and ones that are palliative," he said.
The exercise sessions generally run for about 30 minutes and participants are put through strength exercises, taking into account their type of cancer and their treatment.
"Strength can help manage their fatigue, increase their independence, help with the treatment efficiency so the treatment works better.
"Towards the end of their treatment we give them a home program that they can then take home and we provide telehealth follow ups so phone calls and emails."
For people who are about to undergo cancer treatment or have been undergoing it, Mr West said there's a lot that needs to be taken into account.
"It's probably more at a challenging or difficult resistance that we want patients to work at because that brings on the best benefits, whereas people who do it for weight loss and things like that have a completely different exercise program," Mr West said.
"If the cancer is in the lungs then obviously breathing is going to be an issue, if they've got cancer in bones you've got to be careful of too-heavy of a weight and there's a lot of considerations, stoma bags, people who have bowel cancer and stuff like that."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.