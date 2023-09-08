Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal

Central West SES issues warning ahead of storm season in 2023

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the warmer weather right around the corner, residents across the Central West are being urged to be ready for storms.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.