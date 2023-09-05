Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal
Health

Ambulance wait times rise in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst, BHI reveals

AH
By Allison Hore
September 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People in the central west are sometimes waiting over an hour for an ambulance, new data has revealed.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.