Robyn Stewart has been a client with Baptist Care for a "very, very long time."
So when she heard that a new hub offering a day of respite for people just like her and their carers had opened in Orange, she was delighted.
"I think it's wonderful to be able to come here and connect with the staff," she said.
The new hub has been designed to provide a space for social stimulation as well as aged care employment opportunities for those in the city.
Ms Stewart's carer, Nanae Herada, said the new base provided a point of call going forward.
"It means we have a base to come," she added.
"All of our clients can come here for social activities, so I think it's going to be very great for the community."
The new hub is part of Baptist Care's strategy to help address the growing ageing population in Orange and across the Central West.
According to a report published in 2021 and put together by the NSW Government, by 2061, 25 per cent of the population in Australia will be aged 65 or over (up from 17 per cent) and there would be 2.4 people of traditional working age to support each person aged 65 and over - a decline from the current ratio of 3.9 people.
Sarah Newman is the general manager for Baptist Care's home care services and was in attendance to officially open the new centre on Summer Street.
She said the space would act as a social club for their older clients around town.
"We know just how important it is for people to have social connection," she said.
"It's easy as we age to become isolated and we want this space to be the opposite of that."
The project had been in the works for the past 12 months and will be able to hosts roughly 15 clients at any one time.
"It's a beautiful property and we've now kitted it out with all the resources we need," Ms Newman said.
"We plan to be here for a long time."
She noted they were adding allied health, care management, clinical and direct care workers to the team as well.
"We believe our new hub in Orange will be a great asset to older people, and their families, needing access to care services," Ms Newman said.
"Providing social contact and stimulating activities for our clients in the region is vital for Baptist Care to continue providing the best quality care, and to continue improving the sector for future ageing Australians in regional areas."
