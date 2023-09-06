An Orange man who sold a stolen motorbike was given an opportunity to repay the victim before being sentenced in Orange Local Court.
Joel David Evans, 36 of Kenna Street, pleaded guilty to disposing of the Honda 450cc motorbike by selling it to a man in Wollongong for $3800.
The 2021 Honda CRF450R motorbike had been stolen from a home in Wellington between 8am and 3.30pm on November 29, 2022.
By January 5, 2023 Evans had taken possession of the motorbike.
An arrangement was made for him to sell the motorbike from his workplace in Orange.
The victim drove from Wollongong that day and met Evans at his work and bought the motorbike for $3800.
According to the police, the market value was $8000.
The victim was unaware that it was stolen and Evans told him the motorbike was given to him as payment for a job he'd done for a friend.
However, after returning to Wollongong, the victim was made aware the motorbike was stolen so he returned it to the police and the rightful owner.
For more than a week he called and texted Evans and tried to reach out through mutual friends to advise him the motorbike was stolen and he wanted the $3800 back.
However, Evans blocked him.
Police from the Orange Proactive Crime Team interviewed Evans about the situation in March and he said a man named "Joe" dropped the motorbike off for him to fix and that he denied selling the bike, blaming it on "Joe".
Evans later changed his tune and pleaded guilty to the charges.
He was unrepresented when he faced Orange Local Court on Thursday, August 31, and when asked if he was willing to pay the victim back his matter was adjourned briefly so he could transfer the funds.
Once the fund transfer was concerned the case proceeded to sentencing.
Magistrate David Day said Evans had no previous dishonesty matters on his criminal record.
Mr Day said Evans also spent some time in custody on a warrant for this case after he failed to appear in court the first time.
At the time of the offence, Evans was being supervised by probation and parole due to an intensive correction order, which will end on 31 August, 2025.
"This doesn't breach it," Mr Day said.
"I intend to convict you because you have convictions for unrelated matters."
Mr Day said he would take into account the early guilty plea and the compensation having been paid.
Mr Day sentenced Evans to a 12-month community correction order.
