Dozens of decisions on the future of Orange will be made tonight at the year's biggest council meeting.
A new deputy mayor, $200,000 public art proposal, and construction of a controversial childcare facility are among the items up for debate.
Construction of the Orange Regional Conservatorium and Planetarium, a new laboratory at Charles Sturt University, an accommodation building at Kinross, overhaul of the Post office, council finances, the Urban Forrest Strategy, the Northern Distributor Road, event sponsorship, and a reading program for children will also be raised.
Mayor Jason Hamling collapsed at the last meeting, halting proceedings while paramedics attended. Most items have been rescheduled to this week.
Councillors will vote to elect a new deputy mayor. Incumbent Gerald Power, councillor Jeff Whitton, and councillor Tony Mileto have confirmed plans to contest. The Central Western Daily understands a motion to allow each two minutes to make their case will be moved.
A vote to approve or reject the $200,000 proposed overhaul of a laneway on Summer Street connecting the Central Square car park will also come before the elected body. Opposition from some councillors has already been aired.
Construction of a controversial new multi-million dollar childcare facility on Matthews Avenue will decided. The development application comes amid a significant shortage of childcare services in town, but more than a dozen complaints were lodged. Many relate to safety and congestion fears.
Proceedings are likely to continue for several hours, with about thirty motions and all seven policy committees to work through. Nine motions will be discussed in a section closed to residents.
The meeting begins 6.30pm at the Orange Civic Centre on September 5, 2023. The next meeting is scheduled for September 19.
