Orange teachers who were thinking about leaving the profession have done a U-turn in light of a pay rise.
On August 5, the NSW Labor Government announced it had tabled an offer to the NSW Teacher's Federation which would see the workforce go from being among the worst paid in the country to the best paid.
If agreed upon, the four-year deal would see the starting salary for a NSW teacher increase from $75,791 to $85,000 and the salary for top of the scale teachers increase from $113,042 to $122,100.
Orange Teachers Association president, Chris Novak, praised the offer and said it would encourage more people to get into the industry.
He pointed to that lowest base salary as one of the biggest victories.
"I think that's amazing for our new teachers coming out into the workforce," he said.
"That really helps, especially with the cost of living it's really hard to be competitive at $75,000 these days."
There had been numerous strikes across the Central West in recent years in an effort to make this pay rise a reality.
Mr Novak was glad those efforts weren't for nothing.
"The teachers I've spoken to today at school are all really excited and really happy to know that we've got to where we need to be to retain and support teachers and encourage others to come to the profession," he said.
"I already spoke to a few teachers who were thinking of quitting and now they're not."
The NSW Teachers Federation is now considering the offer, with an agreement needed on Saturday.
"This is very significant," he added.
"We needed this pay rise to be competitive. Some teachers are struggling to put bread on the table."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car was hopeful the deal would be made.
"In order to tackle the teacher shortage crisis we must restore respect to the teaching profession, so teachers are free to do their jobs without additional stress," she said.
"While there is much more to do, today marks an important step forward as we continue working to rebuild our state's education system."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.