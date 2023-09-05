Central Western Daily
Man dies at Westmead Hospital after crash at Newell Highway

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:03am
A passenger in a car which was involved in a Newell Highway crash on Saturday has died in hospital.

