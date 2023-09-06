The Carcoar Cup Running Festival has been cancelled for 2023, and the organiser and creator behind the event is looking to pass the baton on to help secure its future.
For the past 10 years - a decade that has produced many a memorable moment, too - Andrew and Janey Baulch have effectively been running the popular event under their own steam.
From organising registrations, coordinating the myriad permissions and publicising it around the world, the pair have been the ones driving the race event forward.
After a year of dealing with a number of personal issues, event director Mr Baulch said the Carcoar Cup's structure doesn't allow for someone else to easily step in and take control.
"I really haven't had the head space this year to take in all the work that's required," he said.
"We're not the usual community run running festival. We take the place of a committee."
Mr Baulch said the year had just got away from him and it was just the sensible thing to do.
"We're going to take a breather and put all our energy into running it next year."
For many in Blayney Shire the kids race is where the Carcoar Cup comes into its own.
If the event had gone on this year though, Mr Baulch said the Carcoar Cup for Kids may not have been able to run.
"The causeway is being repaired after all the flood damage and it won't be open by then," he said. "It's not the main reason to cancel the cup, but the kids race is an integral part of what a community event is all about."
With a decade of experience in running the event behind him, and with an ever increasing slew of famous national and international runners participating in the race, Mr Baulch is now looking for a community group to take on the operation of the running festival.
"In would be great if we had a succession plan to engage other entities to run it," he said.
"It needs to have though, the community feel which the Carcoar Cup has."
Many other community running events in NSW have been purchased by event companies and Mr Baulch wants to keep the heart of the cup solely in Carcoar.
"People that come to run here, they will say it's the personal feel we bring to everything as being why they enjoy it so much."
With microphone in hand Mr Baulch is the face and voice of the Carcoar Cup and said he wants to continue on in the role.
"It's all the backroom stuff, getting things through council and things like that takes up a lot of time and hassle," he said.
