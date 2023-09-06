Central Western Daily
2023 Carcoar Cup Running Festival cancelled

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
September 6 2023 - 6:30pm
The Carcoar Cup Running Festival has been cancelled for 2023, and the organiser and creator behind the event is looking to pass the baton on to help secure its future.

