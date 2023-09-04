Central Western Daily
Woman found in Glenelg bushland airlifted to Orange Health Service

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 5 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:36am
A woman in her 70s has been airlifted to Orange Hospital after being found injured in rough terrain.

