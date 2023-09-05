Talented students from schools across Orange and Cabonne are putting the finishing touches on their performances for two upcoming showcase concerts.
The Public Schools Orange Showcase Concert will feature 21 public schools from the district with two days of performances at the Orange Civic Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 5 and 6.
Event co-ordinator and Orange Public School deputy principal Rebecca Hilton Brown said 1134 talented students and more than 100 teachers will cross the stage over the two nights in a collaborative effort.
With so many participants both shows sold out within days of going on sale in August.
"By our showcase concerts selling out in the way they do, they can fund a further project, which is being able to offer really quality performing arts instruction for both our teachers and students at their own school, for every school, for every kid in the school and with no cost," Mrs Hilton Brown said.
Next year a company called Up Stage will visit the 21 schools to provide workshops in music, drama and dance at no cost to the schools or students due to the proceeds of the ticket sales.
The schools include rural small schools from as far as Stuart Town and Mumbil and bus transport to the venue is paid for by the event so all students can participate.
"We have our three major high schools we draw from, that is Molong Central, and Canobolas Technology High and Orange High School so we have students performing right from kindergarten all the way to year 12," Mrs Hilton Brown said.
"It's amazing to have the high schools on board, they've been so fantastic and probably integral to this being such a success because obviously they bring that next level of quality to a show like this and I think that contributes that to it being popular for audiences.
"It's an opportunity for our primary schools to see how you progress through the performing arts into the high schools because it's obviously far more specialised.
"That also provides a great learning experience for us as teachers as well, primary generalists and seeing those high school specialists at work in this forum is just invaluable, watching what they can achieve."
The concerts will also include a range of performing arts.
"We have two different showcase performances," Mrs Hilton Brown said.
"Some schools participate over both nights and some of the smaller schools will just participate one night, as you can imagine, Mumbil and Stuart Town is 70 kilometres away so they just do one night.
"They are offered a maximum of three performances per showcase.
"We've got anything from vocalists, singing, music, to verse speaking, dance, creative dramas, we have music-backed storybook readings, we have jazz ensembles, we have some of the schools getting together for combined items, junior choirs, senior choirs, whole school choirs, a really variety."
The event is not a competition and the focus is on promoting each of the schools and their talent but all schools regardless of size have the opportunity to showcase on the same level.
"It was just a bit of a dream of mine to bring all the schools together to create an opportunity for schools to bring forward their performing arts that may night fit into the categories available in community like we have our amazing Orange Eisteddfod that we can attend but not every item is going to be appropriate for that event.
"This is really, hopefully once we get rolling that will mean teachers will see if they have child with amazing potential and they've go somewhere they can really encourage those talents and show it off to a really big full audience of schools from around our area."
This is the second year of the showcase concert.
"This is our returning year, we weren't quite sure how we'd go on our returning year but everyone's equally enthusiastic, if not more," Mrs Hilton Brown said.
"We've noticed a few little bonuses along the way, Eisteddfod entries from our public schools are up because I think they're all working on their items or focusing on that performing arts area with more opportunities."
