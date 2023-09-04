Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Alleged thief found hiding in Orange backyard by NSW Police

William Davis
By William Davis
September 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager allegedly tied to last month's stolen car fire - and a string of other crimes - was found hiding in a backyard after fleeing police.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.