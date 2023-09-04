A teenager allegedly tied to last month's stolen car fire - and a string of other crimes - was found hiding in a backyard after fleeing police.
Officers attended a home at Raines Place, Orange about 9am on August 28 for questioning. The 18-year-old suspect reportedly spoke briefly before jumping a neighbour's fence.
He was later found at a home on Leura Road and charged with four counts of aggravated break and enter, two counts of travelling in a stolen vehicle, and contravening a restriction. Bail is refused and the case will be heard at Orange Local Court later this month.
NSW Police allege the suspect was connected to the theft of a BWM in Blayney earlier that morning. The car was found ablaze by emergency services on Bloomfield Road about 4am.
The same night a police officer was injured when a stolen BMW SUV rammed a police car. Officers do not believe the cases are linked.
