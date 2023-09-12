International food and dance is on show in Orange this month.
The "Night on the Nile" will take place at the CWA Hall in Robertson Park from 6pm on September 16, 2023.
Middle Eastern, Brazilian, Indian and Latin American dance will feature. Food includes tasting plates, Indian cuisine and Moroccan mint tea with Turkish and Indian deserts.
"It'll be a great celebration of culture in Orange," organiser Min Rivers said.
Raffles and prizes for best dressed and longest shimmy are also planned.
Tickets are $10. Bookings can be made via the above QR code or by calling 0412 829 377.
The event is co-run by Shimmy Sistas Bellydance and Orange CultureHub.
