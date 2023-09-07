Central Western Daily
Kylie Johnson in Orange Local Court for $22,000 fraud affecting flood victims

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 8:17am, first published 7:30am
A woman told police Centrelink didn't pay her enough when she was arrested for defrauding the NSW government by $22,000 through a series of false grant applications.

