Location, layout and endless features

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday September 8: 49 Lisbon Circuit, Orange:
Located in the popular Ploughmans Hill Estate, this impressive West Orange home sits on a prime block and offers fantastic views. With substantial open interiors and a layout that takes full advantage of three north facing living areas, this is an amazing opportunity to purchase your dream home.
The property provides five generous, four with built-in robes, while the main has an ensuite and a stunning walk-behind "Hollywood" robe. Separating the bedrooms is a spacious bathroom with quality fixtures and a full size bath.
Listing agent, Ash Brown, said the home was set up perfectly for family life. "There is an amazing kitchen with two 900mm ovens, five burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, stone benchtops, and walk-in pantry," he said. "This adjoins the undercover outdoor entertaining area through stacker doors, plus there is a dedicated office for two with a northern aspect, which is perfect for working from home."
49 Lisbon Circuit offers plenty of storage throughout the home including the office, built-in cupboards and laundry space. New owners will also be able to take full advantage of the zoned reverse-cycle and ducted air-conditioning, along with the Solitaire wood-combustion fire to keep comfortable all year round.
The north facing alfresco area is great for entertaining friends and family thanks to the inviting surrounds, ceiling fan and waterfall features. The home also has the added bonus of a triple garage and rear yard access, making it the perfect property for caravans, boats, motorbikes or trailers.
Ash said new owners can also take full advantage of the great outdoors. "The rear yard is fully fenced and the home offers low maintenance established gardens with raised garden beds and a vegie patch," he said. "This is a tranquil estate with quiet streets, walking tracks and great parks for the kids."
The current owners said there was a huge list of things they loved about the home. "Our home offers a comfortable, energy-efficient, aesthetically pleasing living space.
"The soundproofing and insulation elements contribute to a quiet and comfortable environment, while the orientation and floor-to-ceiling windows enhance the overall living experience," they said. "Ample storage and large bedrooms cater to the needs of a family, and the great location of this home adds convenience and potential for a high quality of life."
