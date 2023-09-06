Roving magicians, people on stilts, daredevils on bikes and high-jumping dogs will join more than 50 stallholders in Cabonne for a special show this weekend.
The annual Cudal Show will bring up its 122nd anniversary by hosting a jam-packed schedule with all-day events on September 10.
President of the show committee for nearly seven years, Chris Soloman said the town's big annual event is shaping up to be one of the best yet.
"We had a show last year, but coming off COVID and with the flooding, once you lose momentum and get knocked back, it takes a bit to rebuild and start again," he said.
The showground's gates will open from 8am on Sunday.
"But there's a vast improvement in terms of numbers for this weekend, and we've had entertainment contacts reach out to us out of the blue and really give it that extra spark."
Part of the activity spike includes the show's highest volume of stallholders to date, with popular vendors like Bohdi Garden, including a Turkish gozleme stall along with lolly business owners from across the region.
Though the action-packed entertainment is set to feature the Circqueumnavigate crew, which includes stilt-walkers, a roving bubble-blowing artist, a giant alien slinky, and a dedicated space for children to try their hands at a few circus tricks.
"Another big feature is Eljay Freestyle Entertainment, where riders do daredevil stunt work on their bikes with plenty of noise, excitement, and plenty of colour," Mr Soloman said.
"We'll also have a dog high-jumping competition for the first time, with circuits for small, medium and big dogs. They scramble and climb different obstacles and it's absolutely great to see what they'll do without any human assistance.
"It's just as much fun for the owners as the dogs and crowd as well, because it's very funny seeing the odd, extrovert dog walk up the wall, look at the wall, and then think 'oh, no thank you, not today'."
A pavilion of local produce will also be in full swing, with items on offer for purchase such as jams, preserves, fruit, handiwork and artwork.
There'll also a "special treat" from Transport NSW with static displays from the testing airport in Cudal, along with bales of hay and wool fleece being judged during the weekend - all the ins and outs of a typical country show.
"Cudal is also a very, very strong centre for equestrian sports, such as show jumping and varying classes," Mr Solomon said.
"There are beautiful horses with extremely wonderful owners in-show, and the two together are very elegant and beautiful-looking pieces to admire."
For those planning on travelling from Orange to Cudal, Mr Solomon encouraged event-goers to use the Escort Way via Borenore to avoid the Orange Bike Challenge closures.
Entry to Cudal Showground is at 125 Davys Plains Road, with ticket prices at the gate ranging from four to 20 dollars.
"It's a great day and it's a community day, because it brings our local people together and encourages those from outside of town to have a look and see what's out here in Cabonne," Mr Soloman said.
We're reaping the benefits of the rain in some ways with relatively green paddocks, but we're also trying to forget the disaster that the brought us at the same time.- Cudal Show president, Chris Soloman on supporting township this weekend.
"We've worked very hard as a committee, and we're reaping the benefits of the rain in some ways with relatively green paddocks, but we're also trying to forget the disaster that the brought us at the same time.
"But if this weather stays on track to be fine and sunny for the weekend, it'll just be a beautiful day and we'd love people to visit our very beautiful area."
Cudal Show's full activities list includes:
More stallholders set for Sunday include:
For more information, head to The Cudal Show page on Facebook, or visit the AgShows NSW website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.