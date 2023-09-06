Central Western Daily
What's On | The 122nd Cudal Show on Sunday, September 10

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
September 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Roving magicians, people on stilts, daredevils on bikes and high-jumping dogs will join more than 50 stallholders in Cabonne for a special show this weekend.

