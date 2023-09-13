In the first event of its kind, The Peter Fisher Spring Soiree Fashion Parade is said to be one of the 159th show's major highlights.
Amid the grit and tears of what's been a tumultuous 10 months for the shire, the Molong Annual Show is set to return in style on Sunday, September 17.
An inaugural fashion parade of people donning products all from the town's CBD, owner of Molong Stores, Robbie Carroll says the 1pm signature event will be one to watch.
"All of our businesses were really excited to get on board so we can shine a big light on every little shop and boutique in Bank Street," Mr Carroll said.
"There'll be about 20 to 25 models, all local and very inclusive from different ages and sizes, just wonderful characters of the town.
"And, of course, we'll get to pedal all of our beautiful wears in spring-fashion-parade-style."
Committee spokesperson, Kate Greenwood talked of the driving force behind the new addition to the Molong Show.
She said the small town is filled with incredible businesses that often go unnoticed, with the aim to really ignite the spirit of what's on offer.
"We wanted to create an event that not only highlights their unique offerings, but also encourages residents to shop locally and support small businesses," Mrs Greenwood said.
"Molong's charm lies in its local flair, and we want to celebrate that."
The 2023 show will also mark the return of the Molong AgShows Young Woman competition, which Mr Carroll says flags the importance of a "traditional" vibe for the upcoming country gig.
There'll also be the Baby and Junior Show, along with Most Suitably Dressed Person for judging on the day.
Other features will showcase some of Cabonne's best across cattle, horse, sheep and poultry sections, including best in category from photography sections, crafts, local produce and more.
Molong Showground gates open to the public on Euchareen Road from 6am, with the pavilion opening from 9am.
For a full list of events and information on ticketing prices for September 17, head online to the Molong Show website.
