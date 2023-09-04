A man has faced court for a drunken assault outside the victim's home.
James Henry Rose, 60, of Dora Street, Orange, pleaded guilty to a single count of assault and was present in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
According to court documents, Rose saw a man dropping off groceries to a woman's address at 1.30pm on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Rose accused the man, who he knew, of taking advantage of the woman and the victim asked, "what's your problem, I've done nothing to you?"
Rose approached the victim, who smelt alcohol on his breath when Rose got in his face, and put his head against the victim's head.
The woman, who received the groceries, also came outside and told Rose to leave and the victim collected the rest of his groceries and walked to his home nearby.
However, when he got home and put the groceries down he realised Rose had followed him and asked him to "come and have a go".
The victim told him to "get the f--- away from me" and pushed Rose away.
Rose then punched the victim to the left side of his chest causing pain.
The victim threw a couple of punches at the accused's head in order to protect himself and a male witness separated the two men.
The male witness grabbed Rose and held him against a tree to de-escalate the situation.
The victim contacted the police soon after returning to his unit.
Rose was represented by solicitor Usman Naveed who said there was a connection between Rose's alcohol consumption and his offending.
"Your Honour will see in his criminal record there's a significant gap in violent offending," Mr Naveed said.
Mr Naveed said Rose followed his father's footsteps and became a shearer and has since been employed in a range of industries but his work has been affected by carpel tunnel.
"The context is important, Your Honour, it's the situations that have been going on for the last two years," Mr Naveed said.
"He's lost his job because he has a medical reason.
"There's no excuse for violence."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said Rose was not a violent man.
Magistrate David Day said Rose must be convicted for the "serious drunken assault".
"However, I'm not going to send you to jail," Mr Day said.
He gave Rose an 18-month supervised community correction order and a two-year order was made for the protection of the victim.
