Small Acres Cyder owners Nick and Jannene Geoghegan have continued their winning streak after winning gold at the 2023 Japan Cider Cup earlier this year.
Their other big win was much closer to home at the Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show.
Small Acres Cyder was named the top performer in the cider categories with their Pink Lady taking home Champion Cider.
The Orange-based company also won several judges awards in their competition.
Small Acres Cyder won a silver medal in the medium cider range for its Heritage Blend.
In Sweet Cider it won a gold medal for its Pink Lady.
Judges comments described the group entries as a "mixed bag" but adding there was a, "clear best in class" and described Pink Lady as "a great example and very well made with focus and detail".
For Experimental and Specialty Cider or Perry, Small Acres Cyder receiving gold for its Pommeau 2021.
The business also won a judges award for its Sparkling Perry in the Bottle Conditioned Perry category.
There were also judges awards in the No Alcohol Cider or Perry for alcohol content no greater than 0.5 per cent for Small Acres Cyder, Golden Knot Apple and Pear and Golden Knot Apple and Cherry.
Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show chair of judges, Ian Kingham, said the overall quality of this year's entrants was exceptional.
"The Sydney Royal is one of the toughest beer and cider competitions in Australia, and yet we have seen an outstanding quality of entries this year that have been more than deserving of the high-level of medals awarded," Mr Kingham said.
"Over the past decade, the Sydney Royal Beer and; Cider Show has seen a steady increase of entries and a steady increase in medals, which I believe is reflective of the growth and quality of the Australian beer and cider industry.
All exhibits were judged blind, with gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded on a points-based system.
This year's Show awarded a total of 253 medals.
There's no need to send jewellery away for adjustments or to have custom pieces made since August Jewellers opened in the Centrepoint Arcade
Owner and jeweller Con Steenkamp has 35-years of experience and is running the business with wife Carin.
"I started when I was 21," he said.
"I've been in Orange now for nine years already, I was just working from home."
Since opening the shopfront he said business is picking up and it appeared that people in Orange didn't want to send their work away.
The business also isn't like the larger commercial ones where customers select from a pre-made range.
"I do everything here, I don't send anything away, I'm a master jeweller so there's no need to do that and I'm proud of my quality," he said.
Some clients have old jewellery they want remodelled into something new.
He also does repairs and anything a jeweller does.
"I just don't do engraving because that's another trade that takes a long time, I think I studied five years to become a jeweller and engraving and restringing of pearls," he said.
He also doesn't do pearl restringing.
"The fashion of old jewellery is coming back," he said.
Mr Steenkamp trained to be a jeweller in South Africa where he said there was a high emphasis on quality with German and Swiss jewellers.
He moved to Orange about 13 years ago.
