Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Business

MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Small Acres Cyder wins at Sydney Royal Beer and Cider Show, Con Steenkamp opens August Jewellers

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Small Acres Cyder owners Nick and Jannene Geoghegan have continued their winning streak after winning gold at the 2023 Japan Cider Cup earlier this year.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.