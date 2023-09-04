A car crash in the Orange CBD has taken out a power pole.
The Volkswagen Golf reportedly came onto the footpath at the intersection of Kite Street and Hill Street before 9.15am.
Traffic is slow through the area but all roads remain open. Power supply does not appear to be impacted.
Essential Energy workers were removing the fallen pole and wiring about 10am.
"[We] attended a single vehicle car accident on the corner of Hill Street and Kite Street, Orange about 8:45am on Monday 4 September," a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said.
"Paramedics assessed the driver, a woman in her 30s, at the scene before taking her to Orange Health Service."
The Central Western Daily has contact NSW Police for further information. This story will be updated if it becomes available.
