A bushfire has broken out in dense scrub just outside Orange. Emergency services are on the scene.
The blaze was detected by the Rural Fire Service (RFS) late Saturday off Ophir Road, Ophir.
A dozen firefighters remain on the scene. The rugged landscape had to be accessed by foot.
As of 1.30pm, the RFS said the fire was still burning but under control. Containment lines are under work.
"There is no immediate threat to properties," a spokesperson for the volunteer service told the Central Western Daily.
A high-risk summer is predicted ahead for Orange and the Central West.
"[This is] due to high fuel loads and the forecast of warmer and drier conditions," a statement released in August for the region said.
