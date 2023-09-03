The unexplained disappearance of a woman has left police scrambling for answers.
Mary Walden of was reported missing by a neighbour this week. Her car and dogs remain at home on Sandy Camp Road in Quambone, north of Dubbo.
The 74-year-old woman is described as Caucasian, grey haired, and 160 to 165 centimetres tall with a stocky build.
She usually wears jeans, boots, a long-sleeved shirt, and a green 'OXLEY' baseball cap.
A spokesperson for police said: "The search is continuing today around the Quambone area towards the Macquarie Marshes."
NSW Police believe the Ms Walden was seen in Quambone on Monday, August 28. She has not been contacted since.
A command post was set up at her property on Saturday with an extensive search team comprising police, air crews, an RFS helicopter, VRA and SES.
"[We] are appealing for anyone with information about Ms Walden's whereabouts, or who may have had interactions with her since 28 August," a police statement says.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.