A body has been found in the sprawling search for missing woman Mary Walden.
The discovery was made about 12.45pm, Monday. It comes less than a day after the investigation shifted to nearby wetlands at the Macquarie Marshes north of Dubbo.
A formal identification is yet to take place. The body is believed to be Ms Walden.
NSW Police would not say if murder is suspected. A representative said: "A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death."
The 74-year-old was reported missing from her home on Sandy Camp Road in Quambone, north of Dubbo by a neighbour last week. Her car and dogs remained at home.
A command post was set up at her property on Saturday with an extensive search team comprising police, air crews, an RFS helicopter, VRA and SES.
She is described as Caucasian, grey haired, and 160 to 165 centimetres tall with a stocky build. She usually wears jeans, boots, a long-sleeved shirt, and a green 'OXLEY' baseball cap.
On Sunday a spokesperson for police told the Central Western Daily: "The search is continuing today around the Quambone area towards the Macquarie Marshes."
NSW Police believe Ms Walden was last seen in Quambone on Monday, August 28.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.