Catastrophic fatal crash caused by inattention, police believe

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 3 2023 - 9:43pm, first published 11:30am
Police believe Thursday's crash at Chiltern that killed four Central West residents was caused by momentary inattention by a driver.

