Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/A-League

Western Premier League: Barnstoneworth United qualify for first grand final after defeating Panorama FC

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 3 2023 - 9:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brace from Colombian striker Carlos Castrillion has led Barnstoneworth United into a maiden Western Premier League grand final.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.