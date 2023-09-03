A brace from Colombian striker Carlos Castrillion has led Barnstoneworth United into a maiden Western Premier League grand final.
Barnies defeated Panorama FC 3-1 at Proctor Park to qualify for the decider, having lost to the same opposition in the semi-final a fortnight earlier.
Castrillion's efforts came after player-coach Duncan Logan opened the scoring with a penalty.
Logan said the team was in control and handled everything their Bathurst opponents threw at them, especially in the opening and closing stages.
"It's an awesome feeling to be playing the grand final," he said.
"The goal for the squad at the start of the year was to play finals and improve on last year's finish so I'm really pleased.
"The first 15 minutes were a bit frantic. After then we settled and started to play some good football.
"We knew at half time we needed to come out and get a third goal to secure the win and that played out well.
"We had to grind out the game, they threw a lot of bodies forward looking for those goals."
Barnies will face minor premiers Bathurst 75 in the grand final at Proctor Park on Saturday, September 9.
It's the second time in as many seasons an Orange club has made the decider with Waratahs beating Panorama 2-1 in a thrilling encounter last year.
The red and whites will be hopeful of a repeat performance having thumped Bathurst 6-2 the last time they met.
Logan said the midfield battle would be key if his men are to repeat the dose.
"We need a strong start, that's always important," he said.
"If we play our style of football I believe we can get the job done, but whichever team wins the midfield battle will have the better chance on the day."
