Bill Connolly turns 101-years-old in Orange, reveals secret

By William Davis
Updated September 3 2023 - 9:40pm, first published 1:00pm
Born-and-bred Orange man Bill Connolly has celebrated his 101st birthday. He says not "worrying too much" helped him get there.

