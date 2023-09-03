Born-and-bred Orange man Bill Connolly has celebrated his 101st birthday. He says not "worrying too much" helped him get there.
The orchid famer was joined by family and friends for lunch at Orange Grove Care Community on August 30, 2023.
"I remember the day I turned 100 ... It feels like 100 years ago," he told the Central Western Daily at the event.
"I've lived a pretty quite sort of a life. I don't get too excited about too much to be honest.
"Just take things as they are without worrying too much I think. It makes a difference."
Mr Connolly has lived in the Colour City his entire life, and says he's seen dramatic growth over the years. His Orchid on Kangaroobie Road and vintage cars are cited as great passions.
"[Orange] used to be busy I think, but not quite as busy as it is today. We used to come in every weekend. Summer Street used to be so busy sometimes you couldn't get to the park," he said.
"Some of the big processions they used to have were as good as anything to watch ... the legacy and ANZAC ones.
"I've been interested in old cars all my life. At the moment I've got a Fairlane '47 or '48 I think it is. I've got a 58 model as well that's my pride and joy. I gave it to my grandson. It's a beautiful old thing."
Care provider Ramanpreet Kaur helped organise the birthday celebrations.
"He's a star ... He still comes to the activities and all the things and he always has his family join him for support," she said.
His sons are amazing. They always come every day to visit him and he absolutely loves that."
