A MAGISTRATE has labelled a man's behaviour as "quite strange" after he bought and installed a mini tracking device on a woman's car.
Brian Charles Carter, 51, of McIntosh Place, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 to attempted staking and contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents state a person was going through emails when they found a receipt for four magnetic vehicle trackers.
Suspecting they were purchased by Carter, the man called a woman and suggested they check their vehicle for any trackers.
The court heard the victim searched underneath her car and found a black box magnetically attached to the rear chassis of her vehicle.
The victim went with the person who warned her of the devices to Bathurst Police Station to make a report.
An officer then went outside and took the device off of the vehicle, so it could be preserved for fingerprints and DNA.
Police were also given email print outs of the tracking device orders placed by Carter on April 1 and April 19.
The court heard police went to a home on McIntosh Place in Kelso about 6.40pm on April 26 to arrest Carter.
While in custody at Bathurst Police Station, Carter participated in an interview where he admitted to purchasing three mini trackers for vehicles.
Police did a forensic examination of the tracker on May 1, 2023 for fingerprints, which came back as a hit for Carter.
The court was told police also went to Australia Post and got information about the delivery of the devices, which were signed for by Carter on April 21.
His collection was also confirmed by CCTV footage.
Legal Aid solicitor Joseph Harding told the court there was pre-existing "animosity" between his client and the victim, which had contributed to the offending.
"Mr Carter concedes there were other things he could have and should have done," Mr Harding said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis labelled Carter's behaviour as "quite strange", whilst noting his participation in counselling for cognitive behaviour therapy.
"Perhaps you should just stay away from [the victims]," Ms Ellis said.
Carter was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
