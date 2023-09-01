CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was at James Sheahan High School on Friday taking photos of the Sheahan Day annual event.
Sheahan day is a day when the school celebrates "the spirit of James Sheahan".
To celebrate the theme "peace and respect for all" students decorated a hand print with aboriginal symbols telling their family story.
We also captured some of the epic performances at the concert celebrating Sheahan Day. Watch them in the video below.
