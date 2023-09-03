A Facebook Marketplace scammer has faced court after defrauding two women with false advertisements for designer scarves.
Orange Local Court was told Connor Mauler, 19, of the Glenroi area, conducted the scams to pay for his gambling and drug habits.
Magistrate David Day described the drugs and gambling addiction as escapism from previous trauma that's resulted in post traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
"The fact that he's decided to sell some scarves that don't exist, says he lacks imagination and he's not a real hardened criminal," Mr Day said.
He added the scams were about "obtaining money to help him feed his habit of gambling and on the other side of the coin, his liking for illicit drugs and prescription drugs obtained illegally".
According to court documents, Mauler used a fake profile to sell a scarf on Facebook Marketplace for $220 on August 19, 2022.
However, the buyer didn't receive the scarf and Mauler cut contact with her when he received the money and when the transaction couldn't be cancelled she contacted the police.
He committed a similar offence on September 7, 2022, when he advertised a white knitted Gucci scarf for sale on Facebook Market place.
Mauler also sold that scarf for $220 and the victim contacted the police when she didn't receive the scarf and he cut contact with her.
Police managed to trace both transactions to Mauler's bank account.
On December 18, 2022, Mauler was questioned at Orange Police Station about the second offence.
He said he used to sell items on Facebook Marketplace but denied having any knowledge of the victim.
He said "any money that I got I took" and that "I do have a bit of money going to and from my account so like I don't know, I might not have recognised it".
Mauler was also convicted of possession of a prohibited drug, 1.55 grams of alprazolam, which is sold under the tradename Xanax, and possession of a restricted substance, 2.86 grams of diazepam, which is a benzodiazepine.
The drugs were handed to police by a concerned person who had called the police about Mauler's behaviour after taking drugs close to 1.45am on December 25, 2022.
They handed over a small resealable bag that contained multiple smaller resealable bags with skull print. The smaller bags contained 20 small white tablets and 14 pale orange tablets.
You can kill yourself using that [type] of prescription drugs.- Magistrate David Day
They said they found the drugs in his room.
When the police entered the house a man was holding Mauler down due to his aggression.
He was released once he calmed down and he was taken by NSW Ambulance to Orange Hospital.
Mauler was also charged with cannabis possession on May 25. 2023, after he was arrested on a warrant issued at Parramatta Local Court.
Following his arrest, Mauler was searched and the police found 2.1 grams of cannabis.
Maulers use of benzodiazepines prompted Mr Day to warn him about their dangers.
"You can kill yourself using that [type] of prescription drugs," Mr Day said.
He also advised Mauler to seek help for his gambling addiction.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi produced medical reports in support of his client as well as a background report.
"There's clearly more to it," he said.
Mr Day said these were Mauler's first offences.
"Unfortunately for him, there should be convictions," he said.
Mr Day convicted Mauler for both the scarf scams and gave him two supervised 12-month community correction orders.
Mr Day also fined Mauler $330, $110 for each drug charge.
