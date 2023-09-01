A new multi-million dollar childcare facility is planned for construction in Orange.
If approved, the "Little People's Early Learning Centre" will be erected at 141 Matthews Avenue. It will cater for 80 children up to five-years-old.
The development application comes amid a significant shortage of childcare services in town.
Orange City Council papers show more than a dozen residents - including parents and teachers at the adjacent Bletchington Public School - flagged concerns about the project.
Design drawings show an outdoor play area will include water installations, sensory paths, soft spaces, plants, and a raised sandpit.
The planned two-story building comprises five "care rooms," three cot rooms, staff areas, a laundry, and a kitchen.17 parking spaces will feature.
A 1960s residential home presently occupying the site is earmarked for demolition. Four trees - including two natives - will also be removed.
Total construction costs are estimated at more than $2.5 million.
Proposed operating hours for the centre will be 6.30am to 7pm, Monday to Friday.
Potentially-dangerous soil contamination is identified on the site. "Remediation work" is listed in construction plans.
Sought After Investments Pty Ltd owns the land. Tract Consultants Pty Ltd lodged the plans with Orange City Council.
Approval of the development will be voted on by councillors at their September 5 council meeting.
