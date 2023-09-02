New look for your CWD

You will notice some new pages in your Central Western Daily from tomorrow.
Readers have told us how much they enjoy seeing local faces smiling back at them in our pages.
So, we're going to share the love across the week with more of those moments and milestones captured by the team here at the CWD, or sent in by you.
On Mondays we'll get out and about in the community with social photos. If you have an event coming up, let us know at mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we'll see if we can get there.
On Tuesdays we will celebrate life's milestones, including recent weddings and anniversaries, and introduce our town's newest arrivals (everybody loves our cute babies galleries!).
If you want to submit photos for us to feature, you can email us at mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
On Wednesday we will feature Orange's sports stars big and small - the weekend warriors we love to cheer on from the sidelines.
Thursday is, of course, throwback Thursday - a chance to look back at the people, events and celebrations we have shared with our readers over the years.
If you want to share the love with Orange and the CWD, you can send your pictures to mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Our picture galleries are regularly updated online at centralwesterndaily.com.au
Thank you for your support as a CWD reader. We love your feedback, so please send your questions and suggestions direct to me at nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Editor, Nick McGrath
