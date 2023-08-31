Central Western Daily
Money Matters | Save more when inflation is high

By Russell Tym
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:42pm
There has been much talk recently about the greater impact of inflation, and the high interest rates to control it, on young people compared to older people. Inflation widens the gap between those who own assets, even if financed by debt, and those who don't.

