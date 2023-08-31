Spring has sprung, the birds are singing and there's fresh flowers in the garden beds, which can only mean one...the magpies are swooping.
Is that enough for you to hole up in your house the next three months and wait until swooping season is over?
Never fear! Popular kids show Bluey can tell you want to do, Charles Sturt University senior ornithology lecturer, Maggie Watson told ACM.
In the season two episode Curry Quest, Bingo and dad Bandit have to get past a territorial magpie through a park. Dr Watson said their tactic to stop the magpie swooping is spot on.
"You need to identify where the nest is, and look at them. Look straight at them, and never lose eye contact," she said.
"If you have to turn around, make sure you've got big scary eyes on the back of your helmet."
Dr Watson said the magpies aren't trying to hurt you, they're just trying to protect their babies.
"It's just the boys, not the girls. They're very territorial, and they get all that testosterone working around in their systems and they just can't help it - they see you as a predator," she said.
"Look at it from a dog's point of view - there's a bike coming at you really fast, and you have no idea what's going on, so you go into panic mode.
"In the case of dogs, they bark. In the case of magpies, they're swooping."
Dr Watson said humans need to learn to share space with magpies, and other species, not frighten them.
"Kids riding by really fast and screaming at it, or approaching it and trying to get it to swoop will often trigger them, then they'll start doing it to everyone," she said.
"They live really long - you're looking at 10 to 15 years that male is going to be in the same area.
"Once he's learned humans are potential predators, you're stuck with it."
But if you'd prefer to just avoid the situation, check out our magpie (and plover) map.
