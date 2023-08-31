September is officially Biodiversity month.
To celebrate, Local Land Services, Orange City Council, Central Tablelands Landcare, the Orange museum and the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust have joined together to provide a program of events.
Also involved are local environment groups. These include the Orange Field Naturalist and Conservation Society, the Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange, the Ploughmans Wetlands Care Group and the Canobolas Conservation Alliance.
"Across Australia September is known as Biodiversity Month - a time to celebrate connecting and caring for nature and all its biodiversity" Vivien Howard, Senior Land Services Officer at Central Tablelands Local Land Services said.
"The Orange region contains diverse landscapes and habitat types that support unique biodiversity, including 60 listed threatened species. We hope that through our hosted events we can help Orange locals learn more about the landscape around them."
The events which have been organised to celebrate our local biodiversity include bushwalks, spotlighting events and an internationally acclaimed film to be shown at the Orange Odeon 5 cinema.
Readers wishing to know more can visit the Local Land Services website, or attend the Pop-up Biodiversity and Art event which will be taking place today at the South Court from 10am to 2.30pm.
A major Biodiversity Month event is a guided tour of the Ploughman's Wetlands on Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 12pm.
Chairman of the Ploughmans Wetlands Care Group, Mr Neil Jones said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the community to experience firsthand the many important features of an urban wetland. Wetland.
"Care Group members will lead small groups for a walk and talk around the wetlands and explain the diversity of their flora and fauna and the special habitat created by the vegetation and the water."
"A unique feature of this constructed wetland is the role it plays in capturing and storing stormwater runoff from adjoining neighbourhood streets to contribute to Orange's domestic water supply.
"The associated swampy meadow and wetland vegetation help to remove pollutants from the stormwater and improve water quality.
"At the same time, the impacts of human interference through irresponsible recreational activities will be observed, and a strong message will be conveyed on the importance of protecting and enhancing the biodiversity of the wetland.
"Everyone who attends the event will be invited to plant a tree as their contribution to enhancing biodiversity."
