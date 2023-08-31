Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Mystery surrounds Orange car theft and break in as NSW Police seek help

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2019 Hyundai Kona stolen in Orange, NSW Police seek help. Picture supplied
2019 Hyundai Kona stolen in Orange, NSW Police seek help. Picture supplied

Mystery surrounds an overnight burglary and car theft in Orange as police call for community support.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.