Mystery surrounds an overnight burglary and car theft in Orange as police call for community support.
A white 2019 Hyundai Kona with plates EEU93U was stolen during the house robbery on Warrendine Street in Orange early Augst 31, 2023.
Central West Police are seeking any information of the vehicle's whereabouts.
Appeals following vehicles thefts are rarely made. It's unclear if police suspect the theft is linked to additional crimes.
Orange Police Station inspector Dave Harvey told the Central Western Daily: "I can't provide further information."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers NSW on 1800 333 000 or via https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.