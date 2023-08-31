Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What on in Orange: September 1 to 3

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friday, September 1

Catherine Britt's Bush Pubs Tour at the Freemason's Hotel: Top selling country artist is brining award-winning music to the bush. Discovered by Sir Elton John when she was just 17, this singer is not one to be missed. From 8pm to 11pm at Molong's Freemason Hotel. More details here.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.