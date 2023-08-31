Catherine Britt's Bush Pubs Tour at the Freemason's Hotel: Top selling country artist is brining award-winning music to the bush. Discovered by Sir Elton John when she was just 17, this singer is not one to be missed. From 8pm to 11pm at Molong's Freemason Hotel. More details here.
All Breeds Junior Heifer Show: The 2023 Beachport Liquid Minerals National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show will be held at Blayney Showground from Friday to Sunday. Junior Judges and cattle lovers, this event is for you. Check out the details in the post below.
Free Resource Recovery Centre tour: Do you want to know how your kerbside waste is processed? This FREE tour will show attendees how Orange's garbage, recycling, food and garden waste is processed. The tour goes for three hours and places are limited. Get more details here.
Heifer Station Last Hurrah: The Farewell Festival: Send off owners Phillip and Michelle Stivens in style in one last final farewell at Heifer Station Wines. The Cellar door will be closed for the day and the Station is hosing an exclusive day of entertainment, live music, food and more. This epic daytime festival will farewell the accidental vignerons as they embark on their next chapter. There's a few tickets left ($54.26). Get them here,
Rainbow Storytime: Central West Libraries are inviting families to enjoy a weekend Storytime with a focus on family, diversity and self-expression. Special guest Betty will be reading books about identity and acceptance. Tickets are FREE, reserve your space here.
Austen Logan at The Blind Pig: Everyone knows Mr Logen and as always he'll get the place jumping with great covers of the songs you know ad ove. Tickets are just $5 and this is not one you want to miss. Get more details here.
Drag Bingo: Up late at the Library: Betty Confetti is hosting Bingo at the Orange Library on Saturday. Don your sparkles and visualise your lucky numbers. Promising to be a night of fun, frivolity and fabulousness amongst the bookshelves! Get more details here.
Retro Karting Australia: Get out to Orange Kart Club in Summer Hill for two days of Retro Karting fun! Promising to be a great weekend for the karting community. This is round four at Orange Kart Club. Get more details and enter here.
Live music at Stockman's Ridge: Check out live music at Stockman's Ridge this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. Children and dogs are welcome and free! Numbers are limited so book your spot (and grazing platter) early. Get tickets and details here.
The Manildra Show: Come along to the Manildra show an enjoy a variety of markets and food. Enjoy a BBQ from the Manildra Lions Club. Check out the rides and sideshows, quick shear, kids rides, inflatables, mini drone racing and live music from Royden Donohue. Tickets start at $5 Check out more details here.
School of Music Open Day: Hosted by the Orange Regional Conservatorium. A selection of ANU School of Music faculty will be visiting The Colour City. ANU Staff will engage with local students, present workshops and masterclasses, talk about future study options and more. Find out more details and get FREE tickets here.
FATHER'S DAY
Father's Day at Borrodell Estate: Looking for a special way to celebrate Father's Day this year? Check out Borrodell. Treat dad to lunch at the Sister Rock Restaurant with dad to receive a complimentary cider or beer on arrival. Sprawl out on the expansive lawns with a game of boules or soak up the view at the SkyBar. You can book a helicopter ride and see the vineyard from another angle or scroll through the grounds. Get more details here.
Family Fun: Try Dragon Boating: Have you always wanted to try Dragon Boating? Now is your chance. There's four special sessions running during September to show you how to Dragon Boat. Anyone over 10 years-old is invited. Contact Pearl to get your dragon pass. More details here.
Breathing Circle: Perfect for someone looking to continue their inner journey if they've already experienced Breathwork by Ann Harrison. In this four hour workshop you'll be able to practice, supported by group energy and a breathwork trainer. books are essential and spots are limited to six participants and a trainer. Details here.
