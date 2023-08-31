Father's Day at Borrodell Estate: Looking for a special way to celebrate Father's Day this year? Check out Borrodell. Treat dad to lunch at the Sister Rock Restaurant with dad to receive a complimentary cider or beer on arrival. Sprawl out on the expansive lawns with a game of boules or soak up the view at the SkyBar. You can book a helicopter ride and see the vineyard from another angle or scroll through the grounds. Get more details here.

