"If you believe you're good enough at what you do and that you're the right person for it then you've got to have a go."
Those are the words of Shane Burcher who has loved cars for as long as he can remember.
The now 52-year-old can still remember popping into his dad Barry's mechanic business on Kenna Street before and after school.
Then, when he turned 16, Mr Burcher began working alongside his father at Burcher EFI & Service Centre.
"Cars are just my thing," he said.
But after 16 years as his dad's employee, Mr Burcher decided he wanted to take the reigns.
And so, in July 2003, he bought the business and has run it ever since.
But although he had plenty of experience to fall back on, that didn't mean there weren't a few nervous moments at the start.
"We bought everything so we had to get out a loan for $550,000, which 20 years ago was a lot of money," he said.
"You've got to back yourself and a lot of things needed tidying up, so you had to spend a lot of money to do it."
So after two decades of ownership and 36 years in the business, how does Mr Burcher keep things fresh?
Well, he makes sure to always keep an ear to the ground.
"The main thing is keeping up to date with the new stuff out there. If you keep it refreshed and have the new stuff coming through, it keeps you going," he said.
"If we were just doing services day in, day out it would wear you down. But we always do a big variety of different things."
The business still gets customers from the time when Mr Burcher's dad owned the shop.
It's that repeat business which lets him know they are on the right track.
"We pride ourselves on our name," Mr Burcher said.
"We hold it very strong and very high because I want to see people down the main street and be able to say g'day to them. That's the way we've always done it as a family."
Twenty years in any line of work can seem like an eternity to most.
But Mr Burcher has no plans on going anywhere anytime soon.
"I'm not ready to retire," he added.
"At 52, I've still got a long way to go. I enjoy what I do and this is what I've always wanted to do. I've got no ambitions on hanging it up anytime soon."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.