Marisa Belmonte can still recall gathering information from a hospital bed for the city's first ever ten pin bowling leagues.
She had just given birth to son Jason Belmonte, but with the Orange Tenpin Bowl to open shortly after that, there was no time for rest.
"(My husband Aldo Belmonte) would bring bags of nomination forms to the bowl and I would be collating this information, by hand, while I was in hospital," she said.
That was four decades ago and not only are some of those original leagues still operating, the players who competed "since the word go" continue to sign up.
While some things have stayed the same, a lot of things have changed over the years.
"Our first lot of bumpers were pipes that we would manually put down in the lanes," Mrs Belmonte said.
"Then we got these beanbag type things and after that, little tracks. Now it's fully automated."
It's those types of stories that stick in her head as they prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the centre's opening on Saturday, September 2.
"We never thought about the longevity of it. But let me tell you, 40 years have gone by with a blink," Mrs Belmonte added.
"We've loved every minute of walking through those doors, it's been a total pleasure."
While the centre's greatest claim to fame would no doubt be having 15-time PBA major title winner Jason Belmonte learning to bowl on its lanes, it is anything but a one hit wonder.
The Orange Tenpin has played host to countless country, state and national championships during its time.
But one thing that continues to bring a smile to Mrs Belmonte's face is the way in which they treat their regulars.
"We just really pride ourselves on giving our community and this sport what it really deserves and that's to have the best," she said.
"We're proud that we can give our local bowlers, the bowlers who come in each week for their league, for their sport, we're proud we can give them the best conditions possible.
"To us, it's their sport but they are our bowling family. When they walk through the door, we have that relationship with them."
Having come so far from the days where bowlers would use pen and paper to record their rolls, Mrs Belmonte could finally start to picture a day where they were no longer involved.
But don't worry, that day won't be too soon.
"I think there will be a time that we will be handing the reigns over to Jason," she said.
"But while Aldo and I enjoy walking through those doors, we'll keep doing it for a few more years."
