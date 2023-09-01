A vibrant and classy convoy of classic cars will light up the colour city on September 23 in a show of people helping people (with a rock star experience attached).
Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club has eagerly signed-on to enhance the importance of sponsorship for Business Orange, while recognising the growth of business and the club itself during the past 25 years.
Transporting representatives of Business Orange's sponsors to the big awards event later this month, Gnoo Blas president Wayne Swadling said it's really about chipping in for one another.
"Well, you feel like a rock star when you're being chauffeured in a classic car, and it's not often you get to do that," Mr Swadling said.
"This is going to be the first time we've done something like this though, and we really wanted to get involved with the community even more.
"It's great publicity for our car club, but it also puts Orange on the map and gives everyone in town a good show."
More than 20 cars will rock up outside the visitor's centre on the Saturday, taking Business Orange's 16 major sponsors to the all-new Banksia by Union Bank venue - the former Turners Function Centre.
With well-over 300 attendees anticipated for the event, Mr Swadling said it'll be a unique opportunity to take photos of classic vehicles like Chrysler Valiant Chargers.
They'll include some of the best old school Ford and Holden models around.
"It's a great conversation starter as well, because you'll often get people saying my father or uncle or grandfather used to own one of those, it really brings back memories for people," he said.
"Even down to the smell of an old car, they're all just different to the new cars today, and they get the looks going or people giving a big thumbs up when you drive past.
"We're out for a good time and it's always a fun experience."
Business Orange members said the excitement continues to grow for the big business bash, with a recent highlight looking at figures for the all-new Peoples Choice category.
With the poll closing at noon on Monday September 4, more than 4000 votes (across nearly 300 nominations) have already been cast for Orange's Favourite Tradie, Orange's Favourite Business. and Orange's Customer Service Stars.
Tickets for the 2023 Business Orange awards are selling fast. To book a spot, head online to the 123Tix website.
