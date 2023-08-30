Orange police are on the hunt for two believed to be well known in the region.
Officers attached to the Central West Police District are appealing for public assistance to locate both Terrence Hines and Daniel Baker.
Both have a series of outstanding warrants next to their names.
Terrence Thomas Hines, 35, is wanted in relation to a stalking and intimidation charge.
Hines is described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a thin build and around 170 to 175 centimetres tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He is known to frequent Orange, Bourke, Dubbo and Central Sydney.
While, Daniel James Baker, also 35, is wanted in relation to stealing and breaching a AVO.
Baker is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium build and around 175 to 185 centimetres tall. Baker has brown eyes and brown hair and is known to frequent Orange and Blayney.
The two men are not believed to be linked.
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to the person's whereabouts to call Orange Police Station on 6363 6399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.