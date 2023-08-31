Every year when the month of September comes around we are invited to celebrate Fathers' Day, just as the month of May is always special for Mothers.
Sunday, September 3 is the nominated Day for our fathers - and grandfathers, step fathers and foster fathers, Godfathers and all those men whose lives contribute to the loving and caring of the next generation.
Fatherhood is a lifelong vocation, and like motherhood will have its highs and lows, its challenges and its rewards.
Most importantly, fatherhood is based on love and tenderness. Fathers are so much more than husbands and breadwinners.
They need wisdom and understanding, forgiveness and fortitude which are deep seated talents embedded in all human beings.
Jesus chose to teach His disciples to call god Father, and to this day the Lord's prayer, or the Our Father as it is commonly called must be the most long lasting, best known and deeply revered prayer of people of all Christian denominations.
Fathers need the time, talent and devotion to make sure that their offspring inherit the mercy, compassion and kindness of our heavenly Father as well as the practical skills and advantages of life.
There's a little song I wrote some years ago that I called Provident God which has a few lines that can appropriately be transferred to the human context.
It describes our God as "creating, sustaining, renewing, enriching, loving God".
What a wonderful world we would be living in and raising families in, if we cultivated these virtues in our family lives, especially in all the stages and aspects of paternity.
Another line of my song looks at a simpler side of my Provident God. - "You care for the lilies of the field, You know when a sparrow falls, You call our name and you heal our shame."
What a wonderful model for all our Dads to follow and for each of us beside them.
We salute and congratulate all Dads of whatever vintage, and all the loving women and children in their lives.
We also forgive those who have hurt us in any way, and pray that they will always be able to forgive themselves.
"Our father who art in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in haven."
